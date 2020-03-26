Norfolk invited to take part in UK-wide applause for the NHS

People across the country are being encouraged to take part in a national salute to honour the hardworking NHS staff at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm this evening (Thursday, March 26).

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because, its organisers say, “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

Across the country, The Wembley Arch, the Principality Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Cathedral are said to be among some of the landmarks which are set to be lit up in blue during the salute.

It is part of the #lightitblue campaign which has been organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as a way to say thank you.

