Hospital A&E departments creep back to normal as lockdown eases

The latest figures have been released for A&E admissions in June for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and James Paget University Hospital. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk hospital has hit national targets to see patients at A&E within four hours for the first time in nearly three years.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, achieved the government target of 95pc last month, seeing 95.3pc of patients on time, a first since September 2016.

The hospital was shy of hitting the target in May, achieving 94pc.

In the last year the hospital saw a 2.48pc rise in attendance increasing from 68,673 people in 2018/19 to 70.381 in 2019/20.

The number of emergency departments admission increased by 15pc to 30,668 compared to 26,466 in 2018/19.

The latest attendance figures shows the county’s A&E departments are continuing to rise towards pre-Covid levels, with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) seeing a higher number of admissions last month in comparison to June 2019.

In June, the overall number of patients in A&E at the NNUH was 12,774, 5,605 at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston, and 5,306 at the QEH.

For the same time 12 months ago, NNUH saw 12,537 patients visit A&E over the month.

Both the JPUH and QEH have seen an increase in the number of people visiting but down for the same period 12 months ago.

It is a rapid increase from April, which saw the lowest recorded number of patients seen at any of the county’s hospitals in six years.

In April, the overall number of patients in A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hopsital (NNUH) was 7,867, 3,687 at the JPUH and 3,527 at the QEH.

Of those who attended the NNUH in June, 78.3pc were seen within four hours, an increase from the 74pc reported in May.

The number of trolley waits - patients waiting more than four hours from decision to admit to admission - continues to remain lower in comparison to the same time last year.

The James Paget University Hospital recorded the least number of trolley waits with 47, down from 73 reported in June 2019.

The QEH saw the most dramatic drop in a year on year comparison, with the numbers recording falling from 333 to 52.