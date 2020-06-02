Search

Advanced search

‘We will remain ready’ - Norfolk hospital to discuss next stage of pandemic plan

PUBLISHED: 10:17 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 02 June 2020

Accident & Emergency Department entrance at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Accident & Emergency Department entrance at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A Norfolk hospital is setting out its plans to restore more services as it discusses the next stage of its coronavirus plan.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital board of trustees will meet on Tuesday to hear an update from its chief operating officer oas it looks to implement more operations and routine care which have been halted due to the pandemic.

As of Friday, 433 people who have tested positive for the virus have been treated at the hospital, of which 259 people have been discharged and 143 people have died.

As part of its recovery phase, the hospital is looking to create a covid and non-covid parts of the hospital, separated into yellow and green areas.

Denise Smith, QEH’s chief operating officer, said; “Even though we have moved beyond the first peak of COVID-19 and have seen cases decline in our hospital, mirroring the national position, we still expect to be looking after COVID patients for some time at QEH and across the wider NHS.”

The hospital has restarted reintroducing routine care, orthopaedic operations and endoscopy appointments and as of last Friday the hospital expected its outpatients to resume at half capacity to allow for social distancing. Caroline Shaw, CEO of QEH, said at the end of April, the hospital was caring for more than 90 patients with coronavirus on its wards and critical care areas and is now treating less than 30 patients.

You may also want to watch:

As part of its next phase the hospital will continue to use more video and phone consultations where appropriate for patients to prevent unnecessary visits to hospital, which has increased from 300 a week to 1,300.

The hospital said the average age of patients with Covid-19 were aged 80, with many having multiple health conditions.

Since the launch of the testing centre last month, the hospital said it is testing 40 to 50 people a day. The site is open for symptomatic staff, key workers and the local community.

The community has also raised £30,000 for the hospital’s Covid-19 fund.

Mrs Shaw said: “COVID-19 will be with us for a long time yet and we remain ready should numbers start to rise again.

“Our focus now, however, is turning to what the NHS and our hospital will look like in the years to come and moving forward, which includes continuing our journey of improvement.

“For now, I would just like to repeat how proud I am of our staff and the way they have responded to COVID-19 and our unrelenting focus on delivering safe and compassionate care to our patients during what I can only describe as some of the toughest months of my career. Team QEH has more than stepped up to the challenge.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Four secondary schools announce plans for pupils to begin returning

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher at the West Norfolk Academies Trust Picture: Ian Burt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

‘Greedy’ woman stole £10,000 from neighbour she befriended

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

‘We’re glad to be back’ - car boot opens for first time since lockdown

Bradenham Carboot, based on the villages football pitch, will be opening for the first time since lockdown was announced on March 23. Picture: Bradenham Car Boot

When Manchester United came to train on Norfolk village green

Manchester United captain Bryan Robson signs autographs for gathered fans in Hethersett. Picture: Malcolm Morrison

Is Timm Klose the key to City’s survival bid?

Timm Klose is set for a Norwich City return once the season resumes later this month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24