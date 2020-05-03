Norfolk hospital to feature in Channel 4 NHS Heroes documentary

Staff at a Norfolk hospital will be featured in a documentary about working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn will be among those featured in the Channel 4 documentary called NHS Heroes which follows a small group of frontline staff as they self-film their daily lives battling the virus.

During the 60 minute programme staff will share their stories as well as highlighting the challenges being faced on daily.

The hospital announced on Saturday that 161 patients have now been discharged following treatment for coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 104 patients, including one member of staff have died after contracting the virus.

This week, staff paid tribute to health care worker Chrissie Emerson during a one minute silence held in memory of key workers who have died during the pandemic.

On Twitter, the hospital said: “Pleased to share that #TeamQEH will feature in this documentary – showing our staff responding to #COVID19 and our focus on delivering safe and compassionate care #nhsheroes”

The hour-long programme, produced by Story Films, will be broadcasted at 9pm on Wednesday.

Danny Horan, head of factual at Channel 4, said: “This series takes a front seat showing us the challenges they face every day in the battle against Coronavirus. We celebrate their dedication and see the true nature of their sacrifice, with many having to be away from their own families to keep the British public safe. Shining a light on our NHS heroes fighting on the frontline.”