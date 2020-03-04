New Norwich kidney centre to deliver better treatment for patients

Derek Hudson receives dialysis treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich Kidney Centre. Picture: NNUH Archant

A larger state-of-the-art kidney centre has opened in Norwich.

The Norfolk and Norwich Kidney Centre opened to its first patients on March 2. Picture: NNUH The Norfolk and Norwich Kidney Centre opened to its first patients on March 2. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has moved its kidney centre from the Jack Pryor Unit over the weekend to a new unit at Francis Way in Bowthorpe.

The trust has created the purpose-built unit over the last six months with partners Diaverum, to expand the service.

The new centre now provides 39 dialysis station - 10 more than before. It also has capacity to deliver dialysis for holidaymakers and visitors to Norfolk.

Patients will also be able to use the dedicated home therapies unit to be trained to have their dialysis at home.

Heather Moss, senior sister, said: "The new unit is incredible, it flows really well and the new dialysis machines deliver better treatments for our patients. It has been such a pleasure working with Diaverum on this project."

The centre is exclusively for patients requiring dialysis and the renal dialysis unit at Cromer and District Hospital will remain on its current site. Some renal dialysis treatment will still take place within NNUH.