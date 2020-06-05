No new coronavirus-related deaths in Norfolk hospitals

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Norfolk’s hospitals have reported no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, have confirmed no new deaths for the third time this week.

For the NNUH it is fifth consecutive day and figures show that the last reported death was a week ago on May 28.

To date 381 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 336 people have died since the start of the pandemic, an increase of one. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds there have been one new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the number of deaths to 76.