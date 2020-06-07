Search

Norfolk hospitals report no new coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 14:41 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 07 June 2020

The region's three hospitals have offered a snapshot of how coronavirus has impacted our communities. Picture: Archant

The region's three hospitals have offered a snapshot of how coronavirus has impacted our communities. Picture: Archant

Archant

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported this weekend at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The latest announcement means the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, have reported no new deaths for five out of seven days this week.

Since Monday, four deaths have been reported in the county, two at both the JPUH and QEH.

The NNUH last reported death was a week ago on May 28.

To date 381 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s three main hospitals, of which 122 have been at NNUH, 145 at QEH, and 114 at JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex 337 people have died since the start of the pandemic or at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, which has confirmed 76 fatalities.

The number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England has risen by 72 on Sunday and now stands at 27,431.

