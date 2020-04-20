11 new Norfolk coronavirus deaths confirmed

A further 11 people being treated in Norfolk hospitals have died from coronavirus.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported five patients, four men and one woman, had died.

Chief executive Caroline Shaw confirmed three men in their 90s, another in his 60s and a woman in her 80s had died after testing positive for the virus.

The hospital also paid tribute to healthcare assistant Christine Emerson, who died after testing positive for the virus.

The number of people who have now died in Norfolk stands at 186.

At the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, three more people have died from the virus with one death recorded on April 19 and two recorded on Saturday (April 18).

The James Paget University Hospital said a further three people had died, taking the total from 55 to 58 deaths at the hospital since the start of the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “The patients who died were a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, all of whom had underlying health conditions.”

NHS England said a further 429 people, who were aged between 40 and 101 years old, had died.

Of those, 15 patients, aged between 49 and 92 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

National and regional figures for the number of confirmed cases will be released by the Department of Health and Public Health England.

For further information about the latest coronavirus figures click here.








