Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:32 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 12 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three more people have died in Norfolk’s hospitals after contracting coronavirus.

Of those announced on Tuesday, one death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and two at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital not to report any new deaths. Its total remains at 105.

The James Paget has now recorded 98 coronavirus-related deaths in total, following the death of two patients in its care on May 10.

At the QEH, one death occurred on May 7, bringing the total number of fatalities to 124.

The hospital confirmed a man in his 80s had died after testing positive for the virus.

To date 327 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals.

A further five deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 297. Fifty-two Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England announced a further 350 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,708.

Patients were aged between 25 and 101 years old, of which 22, aged between 30 and 100 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

As of 5pm on Monday, the Department of Health said 32,692 people have been confirmed to have died.

