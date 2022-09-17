Extra beds needed for winter hospital patients

Norfolk hospitals are seeking out extra beds for discharging patients this winter.

Bed blocking has been a long running issue in the county's hospitals, with around one in five patients stuck at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in August.

Bed blockers are patients far enough along in their recoveries that they no longer need hospital treatment, but can not be discharged until home or care can be arranged.

While the county's hospitals are already in a precarious state, the situation is expected to get worse, with winter bringing more patients and pressure.

Now the NHS in Norfolk is looking for nursing and residential care providers to step in.

The spaces would be for people aged 65 and over for short-term periods for discharges from Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn and James Paget University Hospital.

Providers interested in stepping in must be able to offer a minimum of five beds and able to safely support people with a high complexity of needs, including those living with dementia, high risk of falls and prone to wandering.

The beds will be 'commissioned' from October 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023.

There is a finite budget for the initiative which has not been finalised.