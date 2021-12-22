Almost one in 10 home carers could quit next year, care chief warns

Hospitality workers could help fill huge gaps in the care sector, amid predictions that one in 11 of Norfolk's home carers will quit the sector when mandatory vaccinations are introduced.

James Bullion, Norfolk County Council’s director of adult social care, said he was expecting 1,000 workers to leave the 11,000-strong home care workforce when the measures come into force in April 2022.

He called on workers facing uncertainty and possible job losses in the hospitality sector to consider signing up as carers - even just temporarily - to help head off the looming crisis.

James Bullion, director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council - Credit: Archant

Discussions have already taken place with employers in the hospitality sector about the possibility of them releasing staff to work as carers, if their businesses are forced to close or cut back due to new restrictions.

"We've suggested to hospitality employers if your staff are underemployed or you are going to close during the Omicron wave, or if the government imposes changes to strengthen Plan B, then we could utilise those staff," Mr Bullion said.

"We've got the vacancies, we've also got the money to pay people so it could be a win-win for hospitality employers."

Mr Bullion acknowledged the suggestion sounded "zany" but said hospitality staff should have the right customer focus and could be temporarily redeployed.

He said the introduction of mandatory vaccines for staff was presenting a major challenge to the sector.

In November measures were introduced meaning all care home staff had to be vaccinated against Covid.

From next April that will be extended to all NHS and social care staff, including those who make home visits.

The November mandate led to around 350 people leaving the profession in Norfolk, which Mr Bullion described as "pretty good going".

But he said he had serious concerns for the expansion of the policy next year, anticipating that upwards of 1,000 people could leave their roles providing home support.

Mr Bullion said the council was working hard to assuage any doubts workers might have about the vaccine.

“Employers will have to take action like the care home employers did, to anticipate who in their workforce is and isn’t vaccinated and work with them or replace them," he said.

“That’s the only option they will have unless they’re a big enough business to put them somewhere else.”

All care staff will need a vaccine by next April - Credit: PA

Even before the expected exodus of staff over vaccines, the care sector is expected to face an increase in staff absences due to a local rise in the number of Omicron cases, which is not expected to peak in Norfolk until the third week in January.

Overall, Mr Bullion said the outlook for the sector was bleak. Demand for social care is currently more than 140pc higher than it was before the pandemic.

He said: “The overall state of the social care workforce is very difficult. At any one time we've got about an 8pc vacancy and a 30pc turnover. Even during Covid that’s been the case.

“We’ve got a surge in demand and a reduction in the workforce, and then you’ve got winter and the next wave of Covid on top of that.”

Care home Covid outbreaks – counted as two or more cases - have also risen in the last three weeks, from 32 to 41 last week, to 59 homes on Wednesday.

And Mr Bullion expects outbreaks will rise rapidly over the coming weeks, as Norfolk moves towards its Omicron peak.

To compound this, Mr Bullion said there are around 400 people in hospital who are stuck 'bed-blocking', because suitable care cannot be arranged for them.

“About 200 of those are seeking support to get home from our care services - about 150 of them are seeking home care or reablement type services," he said.

“That shortage of staff is really playing out in the ability of our hospitals to make space available for new Covid cases that are coming in January.”

350 people left social care under the last vaccine mandate covering care homes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mr Bullion said London should act as a warning for Norfolk, with the county 10 days to two weeks behind on average.

“I was talking to a chief executive of a Hospital in London whose staff absence went up from 100 to 640 in a week because of the Omicron, and this is not wholly about people becoming very ill it is about people testing positive and therefore needing to isolate taking out a member of staff for that week.

"That London hospital has seen delays to transfers home quadruple in a week.”

To combat the issues, Mr Bullion called on families to step in where they can and to prepare for a sharp rise in cases.

Another measure Mr Bullion encouraged was making it easier for overseas care workers to get visas, to replace some of the staff lost to Brexit, which is estimated to have cost 4pc of the workforce.

Long term, Mr Bullion said there is a challenge keeping staff, especially if pay is set at a national living wage level of £9.50 next year - about £1 less than the average supermarket rate.

In a message to the public, Mr Bullion said: "We must stop or slow the spread, we have an advantage of being behind, we can take advantage of the lag to prepare.

“Think carefully about what you're doing socially and work-wise.

“You’ll be protecting vulnerable people as well as yourself.”