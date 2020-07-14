Video

High Sheriff salutes centre which was lifeline during worst of lockdown

Lady Georgina Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, with Danny Whitehouse, chief executive of Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford. Picture: High Sheriff of Norfolk Archant

The High Sheriff of Norfolk has hailed a community centre which proved a lifeline for hundreds of families during the very worst of lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lady Georgina Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, visited Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford in light of its "incredible" efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Georgina Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, visited Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford in light of its "incredible" efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: High Sheriff of Norfolk

Lady Georgina Roberts paid a visit to the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford, which was initially forced to close in March following the advent of the coronavirus crisis.

Despite being shut to its 50 businesses and organisations, the facility was repurposed to provide vital support for those in need during the pandemic.

Lady Georgina Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, visited Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford in light of its "incredible" efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: High Sheriff of Norfolk Lady Georgina Roberts, the High Sheriff of Norfolk, visited Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford in light of its "incredible" efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: High Sheriff of Norfolk

It has since been praised for its “incredible” response to the crisis, and last week Lady Roberts was invited by chief executive Danny Whitehouse to officially reopen the community hub.

“Small groups like the Charles Burrell Centre always seem to come to the fore at tough times,” said Lady Roberts.

“Danny is such a terrific character and people like him always seem to motivate others.

“It was great to see the old school building reborn in such a positive way and retain its place in the centre of the community.”