GPs urged to better explain and signpost digital services

A report from Healthwatch Norfolk is urging GPs to better explain their digital tools - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GPs are being urged to explain their digital services more clearly after a study found one in five people still find it difficult to use surgery websites and apps.

Healthwatch Norfolk has completed the first of three years studying how people access primary care remotely, commissioned as the services became more prevalent during the pandemic.

The study, which surveyed scores of patients, asked people to describe their experiences of using websites, apps and other digital platforms associated with GP surgeries.

And it found that while the pandemic had seen people become more accustomed to dealing with their doctor digitally, 21pc found websites hard to use.

Participants also welcomed video calls as an alternative to face-to-face appointments - but not as a replacement.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "The use of digital tools was accelerated during the pandemic to access GP practices. Patients accepted using them with many finding them an efficient and easy way to access appointments and information.

"Having said that, lots told us they were not aware of the different options that are available and would like more information about them - as well as help using them.

"While there is a need for more information about these digital options, patients were also concerned this should not be matched by a reduction in face-to-face appointments.

"We would echo the view that digital access is an extra service, rather than a replacement for traditional appointments and interactions."

Following the study, the watchdog is calling on health bosses to create a "clear, concise, accessible and jargon-free" guide of all the digital tools available to patients in the county.

In a response published with the report, Anne Heath, director of digital at the Norfolk and Waveney integrated care board, said: "The report highlights an impressive level of adoption of digital technology by citizens, but also the impact on those who may find it harder to engage with technology and valuable feedback on where things could be better.

"We must ensure that all citizens are supported in this digital journey and enabled to use the technology to avoid inequality.

"We are committed to continue to work with Healthwatch to enact the recommendations in this report."