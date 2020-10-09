‘You are our fundriaising heroes’ Norfolk hospital announce charity champion winners
PUBLISHED: 13:25 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 09 October 2020
Norfolk’s “fundraising heroes” who have raised thousands of pounds to support hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised for their efforts.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital celebrated the exploits of dozens of fundraisers who have been chosen as part of its annual Charity Champion Inspiration Awards.
Businesses, schools, restaurants, NNUH staff and children who went the extra mile to support the hospital during the pandemic are among the winners who helped the hospital “in difficult times”.
The winner of the young charity champion award was nine-year-old Phoebe Davidson, from Dereham, who climbed 1,300 flights of stairs during lockdown - the distance from her home to the hospital.
Phoebe said: “I’m really excited to have won the award. I thought I was not doing enough just staying at home so I thought I could raise money to try and help during Covid.”
Fellow Dereham resident, Jacob Gravestock, seven, walked, cycled and scootered nearly 200 miles for the hospital, to thank them for treating his grandad Colin Clarke, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Ethan Chapman was inspired by the efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore to organise his own 2.6 tri-challenge for the hospital’s Covid appeal.
He said: “As soon as I saw Captain Tom I was so inspired and really interested I just wanted to do the same as him. I thought he was setting a really good example. I thought raising money to give the NHS more masks so they could hand them out to people and I think it’s really nice for all the sick people with covid-19.”
The champion staff award went to lead therapy radiographer Abigael Polley who raised £3,640 to purchase a specialist chair for patients.
The radiographer set out to cycle 1,870 miles during 2019 and 2020 and still completed almost 900 miles and dedicated the award to those who supported her.
John Paul Garside, NNUH’s charity director, said: “To know that in difficult times friends like you who are out there raising money and supporting us so the charity can support our staff and our patients. Genuinely, thank-you you are our fundraising heroes.”
The full list of winners:
Charity Champion Inspiration Award
Norfolk Rotary Clubs, Desira, East Bilney Coachworks & Colin Thackery, Collectively raised £64k for Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal
Charity Champion Staff Award
Abigael Polley, Lead Therapy Radiographer, Radiotherapy cycle-a-thon raising over £3,000 for her department
Young Charity Champion Award
Ethan Chapman, 2.6 TriChallenge for COVID Appeal
Charity Champion Corporate Award
Car Shop, Norwich, Raising over £7,000 over the years via collection for NICU and for continuing to support N&N Hospitals Charity after Charity of the Year finished
Charity Champion Community Award
Alan Boswell Charitable Trust £5,000 donation to the VOiCE campaign
Charity Champion Schools Award
Buxton Primary School, Christmas Concert for Send A Smile Appeal
Young Charity Champion Award
Jacob Gravestock, Norfolk to York train line challenge in support of grandad’s cancer treatment
Young Charity Champion Award
Phoebe Davison, 15 mile stair climb for COVID Appea
Charity Champion COVID Award
The Norfolk Thai Community COVID Response, donations of thousands of home cooked meals to staff during the height of the pandemic
