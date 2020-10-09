‘You are our fundriaising heroes’ Norfolk hospital announce charity champion winners

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital celebrated the exploits of dozens of fundraisers at its annual general meeting on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/Danielle Gravestock Archant/Danielle Gravestock

Norfolk’s “fundraising heroes” who have raised thousands of pounds to support hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised for their efforts.

Jacob Gravestock (right), aged seven, from Dereham, is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, currently treating his grandad, Colin Clarke (left), for terminal cancer.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital celebrated the exploits of dozens of fundraisers who have been chosen as part of its annual Charity Champion Inspiration Awards.

Businesses, schools, restaurants, NNUH staff and children who went the extra mile to support the hospital during the pandemic are among the winners who helped the hospital “in difficult times”.

The winner of the young charity champion award was nine-year-old Phoebe Davidson, from Dereham, who climbed 1,300 flights of stairs during lockdown - the distance from her home to the hospital.

Phoebe said: “I’m really excited to have won the award. I thought I was not doing enough just staying at home so I thought I could raise money to try and help during Covid.”

Jacob Gravestock (pictured), aged seven, from Dereham, is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, currently treating his grandad, Colin Clarke, for terminal cancer.

Fellow Dereham resident, Jacob Gravestock, seven, walked, cycled and scootered nearly 200 miles for the hospital, to thank them for treating his grandad Colin Clarke, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Ethan Chapman was inspired by the efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore to organise his own 2.6 tri-challenge for the hospital’s Covid appeal.

He said: “As soon as I saw Captain Tom I was so inspired and really interested I just wanted to do the same as him. I thought he was setting a really good example. I thought raising money to give the NHS more masks so they could hand them out to people and I think it’s really nice for all the sick people with covid-19.”

The champion staff award went to lead therapy radiographer Abigael Polley who raised £3,640 to purchase a specialist chair for patients.

The radiographer set out to cycle 1,870 miles during 2019 and 2020 and still completed almost 900 miles and dedicated the award to those who supported her.

The Charity Champion Schools Award has gone to Buxton Primary School for their Christmas Concert for Send A Smile Appeal.

John Paul Garside, NNUH’s charity director, said: “To know that in difficult times friends like you who are out there raising money and supporting us so the charity can support our staff and our patients. Genuinely, thank-you you are our fundraising heroes.”

The full list of winners:

Charity Champion Inspiration Award

Norfolk Rotary Clubs, Desira, East Bilney Coachworks & Colin Thackery, Collectively raised £64k for Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal

Alan Boswell Charitable Trust's £5,000 donation to the VOiCE campaign won the Charity Champion Community Award.

Charity Champion Staff Award

Abigael Polley, Lead Therapy Radiographer, Radiotherapy cycle-a-thon raising over £3,000 for her department

Young Charity Champion Award

Ethan Chapman, 2.6 TriChallenge for COVID Appeal

Ethan Chapman, 2.6 TriChallenge for COVID Appeal

Charity Champion Corporate Award

Car Shop, Norwich, Raising over £7,000 over the years via collection for NICU and for continuing to support N&N Hospitals Charity after Charity of the Year finished

Charity Champion Community Award

Alan Boswell Charitable Trust's £5,000 donation to the VOiCE campaign won the Charity Champion Community Award.

Alan Boswell Charitable Trust £5,000 donation to the VOiCE campaign

Charity Champion Schools Award

Buxton Primary School, Christmas Concert for Send A Smile Appeal

Young Charity Champion Award

Jacob Gravestock, Norfolk to York train line challenge in support of grandad's cancer treatment

Jacob Gravestock, Norfolk to York train line challenge in support of grandad’s cancer treatment

Young Charity Champion Award

Phoebe Davison, 15 mile stair climb for COVID Appea

Charity Champion COVID Award

The Charity Champion Schools Award has gone to Buxton Primary School for their Christmas Concert for Send A Smile Appeal.

The Norfolk Thai Community COVID Response, donations of thousands of home cooked meals to staff during the height of the pandemic