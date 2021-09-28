Study of 9,000 Norfolk children links fruit and veg to better mental health

Published: 5:30 AM September 28, 2021

Eating fruit and veg is linked with being good for children's mental health, new UEA research has suggested. - Credit: Getty Images

Food banks have welcomed research involving 9,000 children in 50 schools across Norfolk that found eating fruit and vegetables is linked to children's mental health.

Children who consumed five or more portions of fruit and veg a day had the highest scores for mental wellbeing, particularly secondary school pupils, the University of East Anglia study found.

Researchers analysed data from 1,253 children in 30 primary schools and 7,570 pupils in 26 secondary schools and further education colleges taken from the Norfolk Children and Young People's Health and Wellbeing Survey.

Children who consumed five or more portions of fruit and veg a day had the highest scores for mental wellbeing, the study found. - Credit: Getty Images

It found only 25pc of secondary students and 28pc of primary school children had eaten the recommended five-a-day fruit and vegetables, with just under one in 10 consuming none at all.

The study is the first to investigate the association between how much fruit and vegetables UK schoolchildren eat, breakfast and lunch choices and mental wellbeing.

Lead researcher Professor Ailsa Welch, from the UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: "We know that poor mental wellbeing is a major issue for young people and is likely to have long-term negative consequences.

Lead researcher Professor Ailsa Welch, from the Norwich Medical School. - Credit: UEA

"While the links between nutrition and physical health are well understood, until now, not much has been known about whether nutrition plays a part in children's emotional wellbeing."

The study looked at the association between nutritional factors and mental wellbeing, and took into account other factors that might have an impact - such as adverse childhood experiences and home situations.

Participants self-reported their diet and took part in mental wellbeing tests that covered cheerfulness, relaxation and having good interpersonal relationships.

According to the data, in a class of 30 secondary school pupils, around 21 will have consumed a conventional-type breakfast before starting classes in the morning. - Credit: Getty Images

Dr Richard Hayhoe, also from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said they found that eating well was associated with better mental wellbeing in children.

He added: "Among secondary school children in particular, there was a really strong link between eating a nutritious diet, packed with fruit and vegetables, and having better mental wellbeing.

"We also found that the types of breakfast and lunch eaten by both primary and secondary school pupils were also significantly associated with wellbeing.

More than one in 10 Norfolk secondary school children didn't eat lunch. - Credit: PA

"Children who ate a traditional breakfast experienced better wellbeing than those who only had a snack or drink.

"But secondary school children who drank energy drinks for breakfast had particularly low mental wellbeing scores, even lower than for those children consuming no breakfast at all."

According to the data, in a class of 30 secondary school pupils, around 21 will have consumed a conventional-type breakfast, and at least four will have had nothing to eat or drink before starting classes in the morning.

At least three pupils will go into afternoon classes without any lunch.

"This is of concern, and likely to affect not only academic performance at school but also physical growth and development," said Dr Hayhoe.

Tim Morton, project manager at North Norfolk Food Bank. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The researchers say public health strategies and school policies should be developed to ensure that good quality nutrition is available to all children before and during school.

Those providing food parcels to financially struggling families said the findings underlined the importance of greater support.

Tim Morton, project manager at North Norfolk Food Bank, said: “It’s so important that fruit and vegetables are included in the daily diet of children. We support any way to support the diets of families.”

The number of children eligible for free school meals in Norfolk has risen sharply during the pandemic, up by 21pc to 22,719 between January 2020 and January 2021.

Norwich foodbank project manager Hannah Worsley. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The study recognised five-a-day fruit and veg as being fresh, frozen or tinned, as well as fruit juice, with food banks typically providing long-date tinned goods.

Hannah Worsley, project manager at Norwich Food Bank, said: “Our parcels under the Trussell Trust are nutritionally balanced so although they don’t always contain fresh items because of storage they do contain tinned fruit and vegetables and during lockdown when we were delivering we were giving out fresh fruit and veg as well.

“Lots of families were really pleased to have that because that is more expensive and they are really appreciative of receiving those bits because it is perhaps not stuff they are able to afford week in, week out.”