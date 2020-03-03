Norfolk FA await coronavirus advice as other leagues announce interaction suspension

Norfolk Football Association says it is seeking government advice as a number of leagues suspend player interactions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Spartan South Midlands Football Club tweeted its league has also placed a temporary suspension on all pre and post match hand shake formalities as part of guidance from public health authorities.

The Essex Senior League tweeted World Health Organisation advice players should follow.

The league tweeted that players should avoid close contact where possible, standing one metre or three feet apart, wash their hands and avoid clearing their airways by spitting.

A Norfolk FA spokesman said: "We have no public position on coronavirus at present but it is being investigated, awaiting government advice."

It referred anyone concerned to visit Public Health England or NHS England for the latest advice.