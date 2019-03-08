Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Reach for the Skies event for young carers is a soaraway success

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 18 April 2019

Sarah Hassan (front) and Amy Prestidge enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFT

Sarah Hassan (front) and Amy Prestidge enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFT

NSFT

Young carers who look after family members with a mental health condition were “enthusiastic about the future” at the end of a two-day break in the heart of East Anglia.

Juli Dosad, a graphic facilitation artist who created an image mapping out how the young carers felt, what they found most difficult in their lives and their aspirations. Photo: NSFTJuli Dosad, a graphic facilitation artist who created an image mapping out how the young carers felt, what they found most difficult in their lives and their aspirations. Photo: NSFT

Howard Tidman, carers champion for Great Yarmouth at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), was speaking after the third annual Reach for the Skies event.

Held at the Thorpe Woodlands Adventure Centre at Shadwell, near Thetford, 55 young people aged between 13 and 15 from all over Norfolk and Suffolk spent two days glamping. They all care for parents or siblings with a mental health condition.

The young carers took part in activities such as archery and a zip wire, and enjoyed entertainment provided by a singer, storyteller and fire-eater.

“It was a fabulous event,” said Howard. “It gave the youngsters a well-deserved break and there was very positive feedback – clearly, they really enjoyed it.

Amy Prestidge enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFTAmy Prestidge enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFT

“What was particularly satisfying for me was that many youngsters left feeling enthusiastic about the future, which wasn't always the case at the start.

“Reach for the Skies has now become a well-established and highly-valued event and I'm confident that we'll organise another one in 2020.”

Among the organisations which took part in a marketplace of information stalls were the police, army, fire service, University of East Anglia, University of Suffolk and a wind farm company keen to encourage girls to consider careers in engineering. Information was also available on subjects such as sexual health and dentistry.

Organised by NSFT, it was supported by many other organisations, including Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Young Carers (GYGYC) and its manager Terry Macrowan, Suffolk Family Carers, West Norfolk Carers and the Norwich Freemen's Charity. NSFT is believed to be the only NHS trust in the country to organise such an event for young carers.

Sarah Hassan enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFTSarah Hassan enjoying the activities put on for young carers during the Reach for the Skies event. Photo: NSFT

It is called Reach for the Skies because organisers want young carers to look up and realise they can be whatever they want to be in life.

Howard has personal experience of being a young carer because he looked after his own mother throughout his childhood while she battled alcoholism.

Last year's Reach for the Skies was held at the Horstead Centre, a residential activity centre on the edge of the Norfolk Broads, and the first in 2017 took place at the Pleasurewood Hills theme park, near Lowestoft.

Most Read

Dozens of firefighters called to tackle blaze at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of firefighters called to tackle blaze at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Business owners fear six years of disruption as work begins on estate

Staff members and business owners from Meteor Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Man in his 20s who died after his car hit tree named

Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk where a man in his 20s died after his car hit a tree. Picture: Google

This Easter weekend youth theatre group proves “You Can’t Stop The Beat!”

Echo Youth theatre performance of Hairspray Easter weekend 2019 Photo: Mathew Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists