'Operating as normal': What our venues are doing to avoid coronavirus spread

The Theatre Royal at Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Altering cleaning regimes and stepped up training for staff are among measures Norfolk venues are taking to continue operation as coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

Theatres, cinemas and music venues across Norwich have stepped up on cleanliness to guard against the spread of the virus for visitors and staff.

On Wednesday, Epic Studios CEO Jonathan Thursby said the venue has seen ticket sales drop by three quarters in the last week and a higher percentage of no shows at popular events.

He said no organisers or promoters had pulled events but that he had prepared staff if the business had to shut as part of government plans to contain the Covid-19 virus.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre, said its three sites, the Theatre Royal, Nowich Playhouse and Norwich Theatre Stage Two have all seen alterations to their cleaning regimes and additional measures backstage and in offices.

Picture House Cinema says its procedures include staff training on preventative steps, cleaning 'high contact points' more frequently and ensuring sanitising hand soap in the toilets.

'For several weeks now, we have also asked any members of staff who have visited areas affected by COVID-19 to seek medical advice and remain off work until their GP gives them the all clear.

Our cinemas are open and are operating as normal.'

The University of East Anglia which runs the LCR and Waterfront music venues says it has not seen a drop in attendance and will continue as normal.

The first beach-based Parkrun in Norfolk. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council The first beach-based Parkrun in Norfolk. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

It has updated its website with guidance for guests and is working with the student union.

As part of the measures the venues ask if a person has self-isolated and recently visited one of its venues to get in touch by emailing

union.info@uea.ac.uk.

Epic Studios on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Epic Studios Epic Studios on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture: Epic Studios

A spokesman for Hollywood Bowl, which has a branch in Norwich said stressing good hygiene formed part of its robust plan.

A company spokesman, said: 'The health and safety of our guests and our team is always our top priority. Like many businesses, we are taking the threat of coronavirus seriously and have robust plans in place to deliver enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our centres across the country including Hollywood Bowl Norwich.'

Other popular events including parkrun which sees hundreds of runners and volunteers congregate weekly in county parks are also monitoring the situation.

Tom Williams, chief operating officer, said the organisation will only close events where it is specifically recommended.

He requested organised themselves do not cancel events but if volunteers would prefer not to volunteer they should feel comfortable in their decision.

He added: 'This is because we believe doing so may overwhelm other nearby teams with an influx of participants, and increase the amount of travel as parkrunners simply attend other events.

'We believe that during challenging times it is more important than ever that communities are able to come together socially and support each other if appropriate and safe. Whether or not to close all events within a specific county is a decision we take having discussed the situation at length and in great detail.'

- Do you run a venue? Are there any additional steps you are taking? Get in touch by emailing clarissa.place@archant.co.uk