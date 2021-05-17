News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lockdown easing LIVE: Norfolk and Waveney enjoys renewed freedom

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:28 AM May 17, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM May 17, 2021
People in Norfolk and Waveney are enjoying renewed freedom as lockdown restrictions ease

People across Norfolk and Waveney are enjoying renewed freedom with the easing of lockdown restrictions. 

From today (May 17), punters can enjoy a meal or drink indoors at pubs, restaurants and cafes across the area.

Step 3 of the government's roadmap allows entertainment venues such as theatres and cinemas to reopen, as well as bowling alleys, bingo halls and amusement arcades.

Attractions such as museums and galleries are also making a welcome return.

Up to two households or six people can now mix indoors and enjoy overnight stays, a theme which extends to hotels and other accommodation. 

Meanwhile, holidaymakers are already heading to destinations on the 'green list', which do not require quarantine upon return. 

Throughout Monday, our reporters will be out and about in Norfolk and Waveney as the public enjoys taking another step towards normality. 

There were plenty of happy faces at Jump Warehouse, a trampoline and soft play centre in Diss.

The site was reopening for the first time in almost a year, during which time the old Monsters business was taken over and rebranded as Jump. 

And this morning, parents and children alike were chuffed to be back. 

Hannah Leamon, mother of two-year-old William and a two-month-old baby, said: "It’s absolutely amazing to be back out again.

"We used to live in Diss and we used to go to Monsters quite a lot. We live further away now but it’s definitely worth the trip - it's looks brilliant in here.

"It’s been really hard being a mum with two children in lockdown. I have just given birth and that has been hard with no baby groups happening, so it’s really nice to be able to get out again, especially with a couple of friends.”

