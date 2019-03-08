Norfolk diabetes specialists invited to prime minister's reception

Left to right, Professor Helen Murphy, Professor Ketan Dhatariya, and Professor Mike Sampson from the Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University (NNUH) were invited to a reception held by prime minister Theresa May. Photo: NNUH NNUH

Three diabetes specialists from the Norfolk and Norwich University (NNUH) were invited to a reception held by prime minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street.

Professor Mike Sampson, Professor Ketan Dhatariya and Professor Helen Murphy were invited to the Diabetes Charities Reception by Mrs May, who has type 1 diabetes, and who praised the bravery of those living with diabetes in her speech.

Prof Dhatariya and Prof Sampson said: "It is an honour for us as individuals of course, but also for all the staff at the Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre here at NNUH to be recognised for the work we have led on over the years to help people with diabetes nationally and internationally."

Prof Murphy added: "I am particularly pleased that our work at NNUH contributed to the NHS funding for the use of continuous glucose monitoring during diabetes pregnancy."