Dentists who felt 'overlooked' set to finally get vaccine clarity

Published: 5:30 AM January 22, 2021

Hamed Karimi, practice owner, front, with his team at Norfolk Dental Specialists, who are concerned they are being missed for the Covid vaccines. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Dentists in Norfolk and Waveney who feared they had been "overlooked" look set to finally receive clarity on when they will get Covid jabs.

Dental practices were due to be contacted by vaccination organisers from Wednesday afternoon onwards, according to Norfolk Local Dental Committee (NLDC).

Dentists and their colleagues are classed as frontline health workers and therefore deemed a top priority by the vaccination programme.

Practices have been permitted to remain open amid the latest national lockdown, for both urgent and non-urgent treatment.

But some dentists in the area have highlighted an apparent gap in the vaccine roll-out, revealing they have been told little to nothing about potential appointments.

Hamed Karimi, practice owner of Norfolk Dental Specialists in Victoria Street, Norwich, claims the wait for information is a "Norfolk thing".

"Dental colleagues all over the UK - in Edinburgh, Yorkshire and Essex - have already been vaccinated," said Dr Karimi. "For some reason, we have been forgotten.

"Every single patient we treat is face to face and each of us treats 20 to 30 patients a day.

"We are very happy for our patients to take appointments - we just want to be considered."

Norfolk Dental Specialists has been open since the first lockdown was eased in June last year.

Staff have been working six-day weeks from 8am to 7.30pm, wearing PPE to protect themselves and the public.

But with patients evidently unable to wear face coverings while being treated, Dr Karimi admits there is a feeling of "vulnerability" among his team.

Nick Stolls, a member of NLDC, said dentists had faced a delay as the process of collecting data on Norfolk practices was not completed until Tuesday.

He added: "NHS England will now begin contacting colleagues and they are working their way through our practices.

"There was some confusion, but now we have been told quite clearly that dentists and their staff are considered frontline workers.

"Those in other parts of the country might well have been vaccinated already. Inevitably that will happen with a mass programme.

"Dentists will be vaccinated by the middle of February, and that is something we will hold NHS England to account for."

Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is rolling out the vaccine in the area, has been contacted for comment.