Search

Advanced search

Norwich dentist devises plan to get PPE to NHS and care workers

PUBLISHED: 13:08 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 06 May 2020

Dr Gautam Sharma has set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam Sharma

Dr Gautam Sharma has set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam Sharma

Archant

A Norfolk dentist has urged other practices across the region to join forces to get PPE supplies for NHS and care workers.

Dr Gautam Sharma, who runs West Earlham Dental Practice in Norwich, has urged other dentists to donate PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam SharmaDr Gautam Sharma, who runs West Earlham Dental Practice in Norwich, has urged other dentists to donate PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam Sharma

As a registered dentist, Dr Gautam Sharma, who runs the West Earlham Dental Practice in Norwich, can order supplies of critical protection equipment on a daily basis.

His surgery also has a stock of masks and gloves, which have remained unused since dental practices nationwide were shut due to coronavirus.

Now he is appealing to all East Anglian dentists to use their purchasing power, and donate equipment, to get PPE supplies for care facilities around the region.

Dr Sharma said: “It breaks my heart to hear how staff in the health and care sector are struggling to get the very equipment they need to do their job safely. While it’s been incredibly distressing to have to close the doors of my practice for now, it immediately placed me in the position of having immediate stock available, and the ability to continue to order from our suppliers.

You may also want to watch:

“It may be something of a misconception that there are no face masks or gloves which are of a standard good enough to be used by the likes of care staff and those in GP surgeries, but in fact, there is still ample supply, so we want to access it and redeploy it to good use.

“Right now, there is no immediate opportunity for the majority of dental practices to open, so PPE is not needed.”

For the past four weeks Dr Sharma has been contacting care organisations to offer to distribute supplies and said it is particularly important care homes and hospice staff receive PPE in light of a large number of deaths from Covid-19 from people living in care homes.

So far, Dr Sharma has already distributed a supply of 500 masks to two homes owned by East Anglia Care Homes Ltd.

Dr Sharma has also set up a Just Giving page called Protect Our Heroes, where any funds donated will be used to buy PPE.

Any care professionals with surplus stock, or organisations in need of supplies, can contact Dr Sharma on 01603 250583 or smiles@westearlhamdental.co.uk.

To donate to Protect Our Heros visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ProtectOurHeroes?utm_term=6DvdgJvVe

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital coronavirus death toll passes 300 following eight new fatalities

Scientists believe understanding the R value of coronavirus could be key to eliminating its spread. Picture: PA Wire

Some of Norfolk’s tips to reopen under social distancing, says council

Mile Cross Recycling Centre is one of the tips set to reopen from next week. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway
Drive 24