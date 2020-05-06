Norwich dentist devises plan to get PPE to NHS and care workers

Dr Gautam Sharma has set up a Just Giving page to raise funds for PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam Sharma Archant

A Norfolk dentist has urged other practices across the region to join forces to get PPE supplies for NHS and care workers.

Dr Gautam Sharma, who runs the West Earlham Dental Practice in Norwich, has urged other dentists to donate PPE. Picture: Dr Gautam Sharma

As a registered dentist, Dr Gautam Sharma, who runs the West Earlham Dental Practice in Norwich, can order supplies of critical protection equipment on a daily basis.

His surgery also has a stock of masks and gloves, which have remained unused since dental practices nationwide were shut due to coronavirus.

Now he is appealing to all East Anglian dentists to use their purchasing power, and donate equipment, to get PPE supplies for care facilities around the region.

Dr Sharma said: “It breaks my heart to hear how staff in the health and care sector are struggling to get the very equipment they need to do their job safely. While it’s been incredibly distressing to have to close the doors of my practice for now, it immediately placed me in the position of having immediate stock available, and the ability to continue to order from our suppliers.

“It may be something of a misconception that there are no face masks or gloves which are of a standard good enough to be used by the likes of care staff and those in GP surgeries, but in fact, there is still ample supply, so we want to access it and redeploy it to good use.

“Right now, there is no immediate opportunity for the majority of dental practices to open, so PPE is not needed.”

For the past four weeks Dr Sharma has been contacting care organisations to offer to distribute supplies and said it is particularly important care homes and hospice staff receive PPE in light of a large number of deaths from Covid-19 from people living in care homes.

So far, Dr Sharma has already distributed a supply of 500 masks to two homes owned by East Anglia Care Homes Ltd.

Dr Sharma has also set up a Just Giving page called Protect Our Heroes, where any funds donated will be used to buy PPE.

Any care professionals with surplus stock, or organisations in need of supplies, can contact Dr Sharma on 01603 250583 or smiles@westearlhamdental.co.uk.

To donate to Protect Our Heros visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ProtectOurHeroes?utm_term=6DvdgJvVe