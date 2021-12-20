Dental shortages mean people are pulling out their own teeth, report finds

The lack of NHS dentistry access in Norfolk has been laid bare in a new report, which called for the problem to be tackled now or people’s health will be at risk.

Healthwatch Norfolk, which champions health and social care on behalf of patients, said there has been an increase in the level of negative comments about dental provision, with the most vulnerable most at risk of missing out on treatment and reports of some practices forcing parents to go private to open up NHS care for their children.

Regional figures show the number of young people being seen by dentists has almost halved in the East over the last two years and it is being contacted daily by patients who are in pain and are finding it impossible to get help on the NHS.

Chief executive Alex Stewart said: "It is a great concern that it is impossible to register with an NHS dentist at the current time in Norfolk. This means people are having to live with pain, trying to find the money for private care and, in extreme cases, removing teeth themselves.

"We know this is a national priority and indeed, was raised twice in the House of Commons directly to the Prime Minister last week alone. Some solutions now need to be found.

"Additional funding will undoubtedly help but there also needs to be urgent reform of dental contracts to ensure NHS care becomes sustainable and therefore more widely available."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

In its most recent study on the issue, Healthwatch Norfolk was contacted by 152 people in April and May this year about dentistry worries. Their concerns included:

An inability to get an NHS appointment as practices are not taken on new NHS patients

Vulnerable patients including children, the over-65s and those with pre-existing health conditions being unable to access appointments or become an NHS patient

No access to emergency appointments

Poor communication about cancelled appointments or the closure of practices

Some Norfolk MPs offering no help or advice to constituents about the issue

Regionally, NHS Digital figures show the number of children being seen by NHS practices in the East of England has fallen 44 per cent in the last two years, and adult consultations have fallen 18 per cent over the same period.

Sir Robert Francis QC, chair of Healthwatch England, said: "We won’t build back a fairer service until access to NHS dentistry is equal and inclusive for everyone."



