Norfolk could lose 400 home care workers over Covid jab rules

Calls have been made for the mandatory Covid jab deadline for health and social workers to be delayed.

Fears have been raised that some 400 home care workers in Norfolk could have to stop working, unless a deadline over the Covid vaccination of health and social care staff is delayed.

Frontline staff in the NHS and registered social care settings, except care homes where rules are already in place, must have their first vaccine doses by Thursday, February 3, if they are to continue in their roles from April, unless exempt.

And there are concerns that could mean the care system loses staff at a time when it is already under pressure.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council.

James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council recently said pressures on the social care system meant care was having to be rationed.

He warned if the vaccination on condition of deployment (VCOD) deadline is not extended, then hundreds more home care workers would no longer be able to work on the front-line.

He tweeted: "I hear NHS concerns on VCOD. A word on home care impact - locally we cannot buy home care for some hundreds of people. Amounts to 10,000 hours per week.

"Now 400+ home workers would have to cease work. That's a further 10,000 hours. If it were my decision, I might wait until summer."

Health secretary Sajid Javid has said the government is “reflecting” on next week’s deadline.

Health secretary Sajid Javid.

New figures from NHS England show 127,515 NHS and domiciliary care staff working in registered settings still have not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis has written to the health secretary asking for a delay.

He also called for more resources for a concerted effort to get more staff vaccinated and tabled parliamentary questions about the issue.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis.

Mr Lewis said: "There's now an abundance of evidence which shows that taking a hard-line approach to vaccination is self-defeating.

"Research by the Unison trade union concluded care workers are twice as likely to turn down a jab if they've been threatened by their employer.

"SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) is clear that the best way to increase vaccine take up is to adopt an approach that educates and motivates people."