How cyclist overcame sudden paralysis to conquer Tour de France mountain

Ted Reddick cycled to the summit of Mont Ventoux three years after being paralysed in Japan - Credit: Zoe Ward/Ted Reddick

It was during the first day of a dream holiday to Japan that Ted Reddick felt a slight twinge in his neck.

He and his partner, Zoe Ward, initially dismissed the discomfort as a trapped nerve, and went on trying to enjoy their trip-of-a-lifetime back in 2018.

Ted Reddick pictured with his partner, Zoe Ward, in Tokyo - days before he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis - Credit: Ted Reddick

But, as time went on, Mr Reddick's pain grew significantly worse. He began to lose strength in his limbs and, one morning, he could not even lift himself out of bed.

The couple's Japanese guide took them straight away to hospital in Kyoto.

By the end of the day, Mr Reddick was paralysed from the neck down.

Having carried out various scans, doctors identified his condition as transverse myelitis (TM), an extremely rare neurological disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord.

Reflecting on the moment he was diagnosed, Mr Reddick's recalls being in a state of disbelief.

Ted Reddick with doctors in Kyoto, Japan, after being told he had transverse myelitis - Credit: Zoe Ward

"I don't know whether I was scared or just completely bemused by the whole thing," he said.

"I think it was definitely more of the latter.

"You are laying there and you don't really think about your mortality. I just thought 'why the hell is this happening to me?'"

Mrs Ward, who lives in Toftwood, Dereham, said the pair never truly adjusted to the possibility of Mr Reddick's life being completely transformed.

"I don't think it really struck him at the time," she added.

Ted Reddick was paralysed from the neck down after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis - Credit: Zoe Ward

"Personally, I am always a glass-half-full type of person. I don't think it ever sunk in just how bad the situation was because we were constantly trying to be positive about it."

Despite being hit with such earth-shattering news, Mr Reddick was handed a glimmer of hope when a neurologist told him it was possible to make a recovery.

"When they said he could recover and walk again, that was all we needed to hear," explained Mrs Ward, 58.

Remaining in Kyoto, Mr Reddick was given steroids for five days to reduce the inflammation on his spine and, within 48 hours, he could move his toes again.

Physiotherapy started almost immediately, and would ultimately prevent the businessman from being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Ted Reddick, who now lives in Hampshire but went to school in Norwich and regularly visits Norfolk, is an ex-racing cyclist - Credit: Ted Reddick

Two weeks later, he and Mrs Ward flew home in the company of a paramedic provided by their travel insurance firm.

Mr Reddick, who now lives in Hampshire but went to school in Norwich and regularly visits Norfolk, was soon able to enter a private rehabilitation facility.

Entering Bramshott Grange, he was just about able to walk on crutches and barely able to lift his arms. After a month, Mr Reddick could walk unaided - albeit gingerly - and lift his right arm above his head.

Having returned home, the 58-year-old was determined to work his way back towards someone resembling his old self.

A keen cyclist, Mr Reddick made getting back on two wheels his main focus.

Cycling helped Ted Reddick regain his strength after he was diagnosed with transverse myelitis - Credit: Courtesy of Ted Reddick

For a while, he built up strength indoors on a static bike, before training on the country lanes south-west of Dereham.

Inspired by other charitable efforts, he later decided it was his duty to undertake a challenge with a view to raising awareness of TM, and plumped for an ambitious ascent of Mont Ventoux - made famous by the Tour de France.

"I heard about this guy who was riding around on a hand cycle, and it got me thinking that one of the ways I could push myself would be to set a challenge," said Mr Reddick.

"Mont Ventoux is quite an iconic mountain, so I thought 'let's give it a go'."

Ted Reddick at the foot of Mont Ventoux, made famous by the Tour de France - Credit: Courtesy of Ted Reddick

The climb in September was gruelling. After collapsing three miles from the top, Mr Reddick had to recuperate for a few days before miraculously completing the Herculean task.

Having been pledged more than £32,000 in donations, he is desperate to help others suffering with TM.

So far, he has contributed to the recovery of an NHS matron who was diagnosed with the condition last autumn.

"The problem is actually finding those people who need his help," said Mrs Ward.

Ted Reddick cycling up Mont Ventoux in France - Credit: Courtesy of Ted Reddick

"The sooner you help them, the better. If they don't have the physio and the right care, they will end up in a wheelchair."

Mr Reddick added: "Helping one person is great, but I have got £30,000 here to help others and I need to spend it - there is nothing more to it than that.

"I still don't know what caused my TM. It is a crazy illness and, for me, this is all about raising awareness."

Anyone suffering with TM can accept Mr Reddick's offer of help by visiting challenge-tm.org/contact.

Ted Reddick cycling up the final part of Mont Ventoux - Credit: Courtesy of Ted Reddick