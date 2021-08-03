Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk

Published: 7:37 AM August 3, 2021

Norfolk's Covid infection rate has dropped sharply during the latest seven-day period.

The county's overall rate in the week up to July 28 was 239 cases per 100,000 people.

That is down from 327.3 per 100,000 a week prior, representing a 27pc decline.

The steepest reduction came in Great Yarmouth, where the rate plummeted more than 50pc from 676.5 to 327.2.

Numbers also continued to tumble in four other districts: Broadland, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk and South Norfolk.

There was, however, a rise detected in Breckland, whose rate went from 166.5 to 193.6 - a jump of 16pc.

There was barely any change in Norwich.

Over the border, infection rates in Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk fell by 42pc and 26pc respectively.

The vaccine rollout has helped combat Covid infection rates - Credit: Danielle Booden

Looking at the country as a whole, England's Covid rate decreased significantly up to July 28 as it reached 296.6 cases per 100,000 people.

A week before, it had been 500.4.

The full list of the latest coronavirus infection rates is as follows (last week's rate in brackets):