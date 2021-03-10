Norfolk's Covid rate 15 times lower than at start of lockdown

Published: 8:00 AM March 10, 2021

Norfolk's coronavirus infection levels have fallen below 65 cases per 100,000 as of the start of March. - Credit: PA

Norfolk's infection rate has plummeted down to figures last seen in October, new statistics have shown.

Public Health England's rolling seven-day figures for the region show all seven authorities in Norfolk are now around the infection rates last seen in October.

The numbers for the seven days up to March 4 indicate the impact of the latest national lockdown, which came into force on January 4.

At the time of the announcement the infection rate in Norfolk was between 495 to 695 cases per 100,000. But Norfolk overall is now at just 37.

The infection rates in all seven authorities have plummeted further in the last seven days, with North Norfolk seeing a 60pc change from the week before and fewer than 20 new cases per 100,000 people, for the first time since October 5.

Great Yarmouth, which saw a record 691.59 cases per 100,000 people on the day of the national lockdown, has now fallen to 31.2 cases per 100,000 in two months.

Norwich's infection rate continued to grow in the 10 days following the lockdown announcement, reaching 666.56 cases per 100,000 on January 12.

The city now has an infection rate of 37.

The infection rate for the county is also 37, down from 538.58 cases per 100,000 on January 4.

Breckland and King's Lynn's infection rates remain in the 60s, after reporting a 23pc and 31pc fall in cases in seven days, but remain below the England rate of 62.8.

Only three out of 18 neighbourhoods in Broadland and three out of 14 in North Norfolk have reported any cases in the last seven days.

South Norfolk has the second lowest in the region at 20.6 cases per 100,000, down from 53.9 in the seven days to February 25.

Broadland is also reporting fewer than 30 cases, with 22.2 cases per 100,000 people as of March 4, a change of 55pc from the week before.

The infection rate is below 30 in East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk, at 29.7 and 24.1 cases per 100,000 respectively.