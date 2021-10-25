Norfolk Covid cases at third highest rate ever with new record expected

Published: 11:45 AM October 25, 2021

Norfolk Covid cases have hit their third highest ever level, with 517 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Experts say Norfolk will hit a new record within the next few days, with seven-day case rates only being higher than their current rate on two separate occasions, both in January, with the record of 535 on January 4.

The latest date, October 19, also saw 853 cases recorded in one day - the third-highest behind January 4 (877) and December 28 (982).

In Norfolk, 72 people are in hospital with Covid, with the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital looking after 33 patients. In King's Lynn there are currently 25 people in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with Covid, while in the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, there are 14.

There was a new record high for cases in King's Lynn and west Norfolk with today's rate of 520 beating its previous high of 497 on January 4.

South Norfolk has beaten its own record case rate every day for the last 14 days - currently at 651 per 100,000 people. Only Norwich and Great Yarmouth have experienced higher rates in the whole pandemic.

Case rates among Norfolk's 10-14 year-olds continue to break records for the 16th day in a row, with the rate now at 2,725 cases per 100,000 people for the week ending October 19.

The next highest case rate from a different age band is 1,776 set by the 90+ age bracket on January 13.

There were 1,369 actual cases in the 10-14 age group in the last seven days, more than double the highest set by any other age group (675 in the 20-24 age bracket in the week ending July 19, 2021).

The 10-14 year-olds also now have the most cases in a single day with 253 recorded on October 19, the next highest number by a different age group is 131 in the 15-19 age group recorded on July 28, 2021.

In the other age group containing schoolchildren, the 5 to 9 year-olds, there was also a new record high case rate for the third day in a row with 894 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

The rate in that age group three weeks ago was just 532.