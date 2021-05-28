Norfolk's covid cases on or below national average, figures show

Published: 7:09 PM May 28, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk all remain on or lower than national averages. - Credit: PA

An area of Norfolk and Waveney is boasting the fifth lowest rate of coronavirus cases in the whole of England.

In East Suffolk, the case rate is only 2 per 100,000, which is the fifth-lowest rate in England and the 10th lowest in the UK.

Norfolk's case rate in the seven days up to Sunday, May 23 was 13 cases per 100,000 people.

That was up 20pc on the 10.8 cases per 100,000 over the previous week up to May 16.

But it remains well below the England average of 24.1 per 100,000.

With case rates so low, just a few cases can lead to what looks like a big percentage jump.

So, while rates in Breckland have gone up by 127pc - that was from 10.7 cases per 100,000 to 24.3 cases per 100,000.

Rates also went up in Broadland by 14pc (from 10.7 per 100,000 to 12.2), North Norfolk by 40pc (4.8 per 100,000 to 6.7) and Norwich by 19pc (14.9 per 100,000 to 17.8).

In Great Yarmouth cases fell by 26pc from 8.1 cases per 100,000 to 6 cases per 100,000.

Rates also fell in South Norfolk by 18pc (from 7.8 cases per 100,000 to 6.4) and Kings Lynn and West Norfolk by 13pc (15.9 cases per 100,000 to 13.9).

Mid Suffolk also saw rates decrease by 37pc from 26 cases per 100,000 to 16.4.

