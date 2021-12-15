Walk-in centres in the county stopped offering the booster jab at midnight on Friday November 10 - but there does not appear to have been an immediate impact on vaccination rates. - Credit: PA

The rapid rise in young people getting their Covid booster jabs in Norfolk has been starkly illustrated by the latest data.

The increase has been particularly marked among people in their 30s, 1,462 of whom got their boosters on Tuesday alone - the second day that age group was eligible for the jab.

Even larger numbers of people in older age groups received boosters on that day, with the highest numbers in their 40s and 50s.

In total, 8,709 jabs were administered in Norfolk on Tuesday - the most recent date for which figures are available.

Among people in their 40s and 50s, booster rates have hovered between 2,000 and 3,000 on the most recent three available days of data.

Unlike elsewhere in the country, there are no walk-in centres in Norfolk offering booster jabs.

Howard Martin, from the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said that booked appointments had proven to be more efficient. He added: "This next phase of the vaccination programme is by far the most complex and challenging to date."

He said the county's vaccination centres were operating 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and that more sites would be opening to further increase jab rates.

The booster programme forms the central element of Britain's response to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Boris Johnson has warned of a 'tidal wave' of the strain threatening the UK and has said that the country is in race to get people boosted.

The new figures show how the programme is being increased in Norfolk, with a significant rise in people from the younger age groups getting jabbed since Mr Johnson made a televised address on December 12, in which he urged people to get boosted as soon as possible.

Such was the resulting demand that the website offering the appointments temporarily crashed, but the daily figures for people in their late teens, 20s and 30s nevertheless increased from December 12 onwards.

The increase has been especially sharp among people aged 35-39 - rising from 273 on Sunday to 481 on Monday and 818 on Tuesday.

The rise among people in their earlier 30s rose from 146 on Sunday to 308 on Monday and 644 on Tuesday.

Booster jabs for people in their 40s were even higher, with some 2,470 received on Tuesday alone.

A large majority of people in the older age groups have now received their jabs.

As of Tuesday, 72.5pc of Norfolk people aged 60 to 64 had received their booster, with higher rates among people in their late 60s and older.

As well as encouraging young people to get boosted, the booster campaign will also attempt to further increase vaccination rates among these older, more vulnerable age groups.

Booked appointments are currently the only way to get your booster jab in Norfolk and Waveney.

Walk-in centres in the county stopped offering the booster jab at midnight on Friday November 10.

The Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group explained in a statement on their website: “To manage this immediate and rapid increase in demand for boosters and manage the flow of patients through local vaccinations sites safely, the local health and care system has taken the decision to temporarily pause all walk-in booster vaccination clinics.”