Coronavirus track and trace rate at 80pc in Norfolk

Around 80pc of people are engaging with track and trace in Norfolk.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, reported the higher than national average figure, which stands at 54pc, but added the county will see the system tackling a spike due to the recent outbreak at Banham Poulty Factory in Attleborough,

Due to the spike, the number of completed contact tracing and the number of confirmed cases that had not been followed up would be affected.

Dr Smith said; “What we will see with this very recent spike in numbers is that effectiveness or the proportion that have completed contact tracing will drop very suddenly because of the sudden number.

“What we are starting to do is get those referrals from NHS test and trace now and making phone calls directly to people where they have been referred on to us from the test and trace system because the NHS test and trace have not been able to get in touch.

“At this stage that has been quite small numbers but again we anticipate that will increase.”

