Coronavirus track and trace rate at 80pc in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:49 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 29 August 2020

The coronavirus track and trace rate is at 80pc in Norfolk. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The coronavirus track and trace rate is at 80pc in Norfolk. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Around 80pc of people are engaging with track and trace in Norfolk.

Around 80pc of people are engaging with track and trace in Norfolk.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, reported the higher than national average figure, which stands at 54pc, but added the county will see the system tackling a spike due to the recent outbreak at Banham Poulty Factory in Attleborough,

Due to the spike, the number of completed contact tracing and the number of confirmed cases that had not been followed up would be affected.

MORE: All 800 Banham Poultry staff to be tested for coronavirus

Dr Smith said; “What we will see with this very recent spike in numbers is that effectiveness or the proportion that have completed contact tracing will drop very suddenly because of the sudden number.

“What we are starting to do is get those referrals from NHS test and trace now and making phone calls directly to people where they have been referred on to us from the test and trace system because the NHS test and trace have not been able to get in touch.

“At this stage that has been quite small numbers but again we anticipate that will increase.”

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

