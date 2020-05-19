Two more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Two new deaths of coronavirus patients have been announced across the region’s three main hospitals.

The death of a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the region’s largest, on Monday, May 18, has taken the death toll there to 111 in total.

Meanwhile, the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston saw an additional death on Sunday, May 17, taking the number of Covid-19 patients to have died to 104.

However, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, which has seen the largest number of coronavirus patients die, again reported no further fatalities. Its death toll currently stands at 130.

The new deaths takes the total number of Covid-19 patients to have died in the county’s hospitals after testing positive for the virus to 345.

New statistics have today shown that more than 100 people also died after contracting the virus in care homes, with provisional figures showing an additional 19 died in these settings between May 9 and May 15.

These deaths took the total number of recorded deaths in care homes to 101 since April 10.

