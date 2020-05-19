Search

Advanced search

Two more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 19 May 2020

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Two new deaths of coronavirus patients have been announced across the region’s three main hospitals.

The death of a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the region’s largest, on Monday, May 18, has taken the death toll there to 111 in total.

Meanwhile, the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston saw an additional death on Sunday, May 17, taking the number of Covid-19 patients to have died to 104.

You may also want to watch:

However, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, which has seen the largest number of coronavirus patients die, again reported no further fatalities. Its death toll currently stands at 130.

The new deaths takes the total number of Covid-19 patients to have died in the county’s hospitals after testing positive for the virus to 345.

New statistics have today shown that more than 100 people also died after contracting the virus in care homes, with provisional figures showing an additional 19 died in these settings between May 9 and May 15.

These deaths took the total number of recorded deaths in care homes to 101 since April 10.

MORE: Number of Norfolk care home deaths from coronavirus tops 100

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norfolk motorcyle racing youngster endorsed by Isle of Man TT legend

Izzy Carter has been supported by Peter Hickman. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Teen attacked with iron bar at roadside lay-by

The alleged assault happened at a lay-by in Stalham Road, Hoveton. Picture: Google StreetView

Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above coronavirus safety’

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Furious driver brandished knife in A47 road rage incident

The road rage incident took place while the two drivers were waiting to turn onto the A47. Picture: Google

Woman whose body was found in town park is named

Emma Gallagher's body was found in Southtown Common on May 6 Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24