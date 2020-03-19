Search

Advanced search

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

PUBLISHED: 06:15 20 March 2020

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Archant

“Make it to the church on time” became all too real for a Norfolk couple as coronavirus threatened to nobble their nuptials.

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica WhitfieldJessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal had to dash up the aisle at Southrepps Church on Tuesday after seizing the opportunity to make it to the church before it closed.

The couple, who live near Swaffham, described the experience as the “best impulsive decision” they had ever made.

The newly-weds were due to marry on the Easter weekend but following recent government guidance became concerned the day may be postponed for the foreseeable future.

They received a call from The Rev Sian Reading on Tuesday morning, who said she could do a quick service as long as the register was signed by 6pm.

Jessica Whitfield on her wedding day with family (pictured) as she and now husbad Andrew were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica WhitfieldJessica Whitfield on her wedding day with family (pictured) as she and now husbad Andrew were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

In a speedy turnaround, 31-year-old Andrew rushed home to pick up his suit and his wife-to-be’s dress and drove them to the church for the intimate service – signing the register five minutes before the cut-off.

Jessica, 34, an operations director at Winsor Bishop in Norwich, said they took the decision to bring their date forward as they did not want to lose sight of why they were getting married.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “It was a whirlwind couple of days.

“The run-up from last week saw the picture was starting to look bleak. What is going to happen with the wedding? We had people coming from abroad and there was a slow realisation they would not be here. Our more elderly relatives they could potentially not make it. We spoke with Sian on Sunday at church and said: ‘What is it looking like?’.

“We phoned our parents and asked if they could drop everything and get there for 5.30pm.”

The couple were due to be married in front of 200 people. With short notice, 10 people were able to attend, including the couple’s parents and Susan the corgi as a bridesmaid. Andrew’s father Patrick stepped in as best man and his sister was also able to attend after driving up from London.

The couple plan to host a party at a later date.

Jessica added: “We can party harder when people feel more in the mood to celebrate. People are trying to continue through all of this madness.”

After the service, the group enjoyed a small reception at the Gunton Arms, which offered the couple a room and the couple watched deer in the morning over breakfast before returning to work.

Colleagues at Winsor Bishop surprised Jessica by decorating the store to celebrate her marriage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

British Airways planes grounded at Norwich Airport because of coronavirus

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 19, 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Mark Armstrong: Why it’s still so important for people to get their sporting fix

We all still need to get our sporting fix during these strange times, says Mark Armstrong. Picture: Archant

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to split into emergency zones

A patient has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Drive 24