Norfolk transport blueprint delayed over carbon concerns

Published: 5:05 PM September 27, 2021

Fakenham Road where the proposed Western Link route would join just before the roundabout. Picture: Daielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A blueprint for Norfolk's transport links over the next 15 years has been delayed after the council was forced to re-examine its proposals.

The fourth local transport plan (LTP) was due to be examined by Norfolk County Council on Monday but was pulled by the council leader.

The LTP covers Norfolk-wide plans, such as improving highway conditions, encouraging walking and cycling and delivering major projects like the Norwich Western Link, Long Stratton bypass and Great Yarmouth third river crossing.

Andrew Proctor, the Conservative leader of the council, said he was no longer moving the recommendations forward after the government published a transport decarbonisation plan.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The government's plans require councils to set out how their LTPs will deliver carbon reductions in transport in line with national carbon budgets.

Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn argued that the council did not have the total carbon emissions of the western link road and A47 dualling, which forms part of the LTP, asking if that would be examined and how the plans could be approved without it.

Barry Stone, chairman of the infrastructure and development committee, said it would be looking at the plans again before they were sent back for approval.

He said: "I hope that the target of CO2 of the emissions of various roads that you mentioned will be included in that.

"We have a policy that we will have CO2 neutrality by 2030, we are working towards that."

Barry Stone, Norfolk county councillor. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Mr Stone acknowledged that the road-building would produce some CO2 but thought mitigation and improvements would "more than compensate for the actual emissions during construction".

Green Party councillors and environmental campaigners have called the delay a win.

"We have consistently questioned the lack of evidence about how the plan will reduce carbon emissions from transport," said Mr Osborn, speaking after the meeting.

“The LTP must take into account the cumulative effects of all the council’s proposed road-building schemes and must recognise that building roads means more cars and more carbon emissions.

Green Party county councillor Jamie Osborn - Credit: Jamie Osborn

“As the climate emergency gets ever more urgent, the county council needs to switch out of its obsession with building roads and prioritise sustainable travel like public transport, walking and cycling.”

Dr Andrew Boswell, a climate activist, who has previously argued the council's transport policy was out of date, echoed Mr Osborn's comments.