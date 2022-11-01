Study finds a quarter of Norfolk's population is physically inactive

Community schemes that help people stay a healthy weight could receive funding from health chiefs in Norwich. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Health bosses have launched a new drive to tackle unhealthy living after figures revealed two out of three adults in the county are either obese or overweight.

The concerning figure is one of a number that have triggered public health leaders at Norfolk County Council to develop a new website geared at helping people improve their lifestyles.

Analysis has also shown that a quarter of Norfolk's population is physically inactive and that one in seven people are regular smokers.

Bosses at County Hall say this is placing additional strain on the region's already struggling health system.

They say that making small changes can make a huge difference, both to personal wellbeing and the health system.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health - Credit: NCC

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council. said: "By starting to make small changes you can it can lead to big changes in your own life."

Dr Smith said reducing alcohol consumption was a particularly key area of the campaign, with many people having turned to drink as a coping mechanism over the last few years.

She said: "A lot of people found lockdown very difficult - losing the ability to have structure around the things they do.

"People do not always realise how much they are drinking and what measures they are serving themselves when they are at home.

"More and more people were finding they'd have a drink or two with a meal every so often and then after a while they are drinking every night."

The website has been designed to help people make independent changes through providing quizzes, activities and information around a host of health issues.

This includes providing "tool kits" to promote healthy lifestyle changes such as helping people lose weight, give up smoking, increase their physical activity and reduce alcohol intake.

Norfolk County Council cabinet member Bill Borrett tests out the council's new Ready to Change website - Credit: Norfolk CC

But Dr Smith insists the website, which around 14,000 people have used since its 'soft launch' over the summer, will sit alongside existing support offered by the county council and partner organisations.

She added: "This is not going to replace services - you can still pick up the phone and contact your GP, or things we offer like Smoke Free Norfolk.

"We feel like this is something everybody can use and emphasises how important living healthily is.

"What we as health services want, is for people to not need health services."

The website can be found at norfolk.gov.uk/readytochange