Council highlights online sessions to improve mental health awareness

County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

Around 10pc of adults in Norfolk and Waveney suffer with depression every year - and now health bosses are looking to increase awareness around the signs of poor mental health.

Norfolk County Council is encouraging the community to access online sessions to learn about the signs of mental ill health in themselves and others.

The council is also highlighting the work of Norfolk and Waveney Mind and The 12th Man Campaign, run by the Outsiders.

The Outsiders supports men to talk openly about mental health and offers training to anyone whose work, hobby or sporting activity gives them the opportunity to have a conversation with men such as barbers, tattooists, taxi drivers, people who work in pubs, cycling and football clubs.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind runs mental health first aid training through Zoom and also has online resources suitable for anybody wanting to learn more about mental health and wellbeing.

Chris Butwright, NCC assistant director of public health prevention and policy, said: “Someone you know, family, friends, work colleagues or neighbours, will be having difficulties with their mental health right now. It can happen to us all in the same way that we will all experience physical illness at some point.”