Website launched to help people make healthy lifestyle changes

Norfolk County Council cabinet member Bill Borrett tests out the council's new Ready to Change website - Credit: Norfolk CC

A new website filled with quizzes and activities has been launched to encourage people to make healthier life choices.

Ready to Change has been launched by Norfolk County Council to help people change their behaviours around four key public health priorities.

It focuses on alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, smoking and maintaining healthy body weights.

Bill Borrett, the council's cabinet member for public health, said: "This is a fantastic project which sets out the right way to tackle unhealthy behaviours.

"Because it is backed by scientific research, we feel confident that it will help people to kick bad habits - and by using the quizzes people will be able to learn more about their health."

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, added: "I'm really proud of what we've built.

"At a time where public health is at the forefront of everyone's minds, the resources we provide can help people effect real change in their lives, something we know they are capable of following on from Covid."

The website can be found at norfolk.gov.uk/readytochange.