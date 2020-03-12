Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk coronavirus campaign targets children with hand washing message

PUBLISHED: 08:19 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 12 March 2020

Pupils at Hetheringsett Woodside School along with Deputy Director of Public Health for Norfolk County Council Diane Steiner (rear left) and Assistant Headteacher at the school Nicola Ingham help launch the campaign from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Pupils at Hetheringsett Woodside School along with Deputy Director of Public Health for Norfolk County Council Diane Steiner (rear left) and Assistant Headteacher at the school Nicola Ingham help launch the campaign from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Archant

Young soaper-heroes have helped to launch a campaign calling on everyone in Norfolk to take a stand against coronavirus.

The poster will be rolled out to schools for early years and primary school pupils as part of a campaign to tackle coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilThe poster will be rolled out to schools for early years and primary school pupils as part of a campaign to tackle coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The new initiative from Norfolk County Council's Public Health is aimed at early years and primary school pupils to wash their hands with soap particularly at mealtimes.

The council joined forces with Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School to launch 'soaper-heroes' which will be rolled out to pre-schools, nurseries, childminders and schools across the county from today.

National guidance urges the public to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water and avoid touching their face.

Angela Jermy, headteacher of Hethersett Woodside Primary and Nursery School, said: 'We all want our children to stay safe from coronavirus, and teaching them how they can protect themselves and others is vital.

'The fact that these easy measures can be so effective means there's no excuse for even our youngest pupils not to be following the advice and helping stop spread the disease, so we're making sure they're doing their part; now it's down to the rest of us to follow their example.'

An online toolkit and further messages will be rolled out across the county supported by the Norfolk Resilience Forum.

The toolkit will contain social media assets and posters translated into ten different languages.

Diane Steiner, deputy director of Public Health at Norfolk County Council, said: 'While there's a lot of hard work going on to be ready for the coronavirus, for most people the easy steps are still the best.

'Washing your hands and avoiding touching your face may sound basic, but they can have a huge impact on slowing the spread of the virus, limiting the number of cases and keeping cases at manageable levels. If you want to prepare for coronavirus, start with soap and water.

'We want to make sure that schools and communities in Norfolk have easy access to the latest advice and that it is presented in a way that they will find both engaging and accessible.'

Public Health England advises:

Regular handwashing

Avoid touching your hands to your face as much as possible, especially to your eyes, mouth or nose.

Catch it, Bin it, Kill it. Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Bin the tissue.

Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/what-we-do-and-how-we-work/campaigns/coronavirus-toolkit-for-professionals to find out more.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

Man, 22, may have been taking ‘risky selfie’ when he fell to his death

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 22, may have been taking ‘risky selfie’ when he fell to his death

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk coronavirus campaign targets children with hand washing message

Pupils at Hetheringsett Woodside School along with Deputy Director of Public Health for Norfolk County Council Diane Steiner (rear left) and Assistant Headteacher at the school Nicola Ingham help launch the campaign from Norfolk County Council. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24