Search

Advanced search

Campaign to protect children during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 April 2020

Sara Tough, director of children services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Sara Tough, director of children services at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

A campaign to keep children safe as the coronavirus lockdown continues has been launched by Norfolk County Council.

The county-wide campaign, called See Something, Hear Something, Say Something, encourages neighbours, extended family, those working to provide essential services and volunteers to look out for Norfolk’s children.

It asks communities, while the majority of schools, nurseries and colleges are currently closed and pressure at home may be greater, to watch out for signs a child may not be safe and is backed by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership.

These signs may include:

· aggressive or repeated shouting

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

· hearing hitting or things being broken

· children crying for long periods of time

· very young children left alone or outdoors by themselves

Sara Tough, executive director of children’s services, said: “These are difficult times for all of us. There are families that were struggling with health problems, financial issues, domestic abuse and other challenges before the Covid-19 outbreak and they will be feeling the pressure even more intensely now. We are here to help. If you are concerned about a child, please contact us.”

Norfolk County Council is currently recruiting social workers returning to the profession and those with at least one-year’s experience to increase frontline support.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We know that school is a safety net for very many children and with schools closed we want to make sure that those children and their families are getting any help they need.

“These are challenging times and the public sector is busy responding to the pandemic but I don’t want people to think we are too busy to help those that need us. If you are worried about a child, please do call us. If you see something or hear something, say something.”

Anyone with concerns about a child or family, should contact the County Council on 0344 800 8020. In an emergency contact the police on 999. In a non-emergency the police can be contacted on 101.

Any children that need help can also call Childline on 0800 1111 .

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Person dies following house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where a person's body was found.

Village pub ‘too new’ for £25,000 Government grant may never re-open

A new lease of life for The Jolly Farmers may be in jeapardy after the new landlord was told he did not qualify for the Government's £25,000 aimed at helping business to survive the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Millions could be spent to make Norfolk green energy hotbed, creating 500 jobs

South Denes in Great Yarmouth could be turned into a campus for offshore energy companies. Pic: Google Maps.

‘You will drive yourself insane’ - City starlet on transfer rumours

Ben Godfrey is part of an exciting crop of young talent at Norwich City. But that brings unwanted interest at Premier League level Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +

Consultant praises teams at the frontline of battle against coronavirus pandemic

Dr Deborah Easby is a consultant in intensive care medicine at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Deborah Easby

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City players join the launch of a #PlayersTogether NHS fund

Norwich City's players have signed up to collective action with their Premier League colleagues to support the NHS directly Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24