‘It’s ludicrous’- council criticised over lack of care for man with dementia

The friend and personal assistant of a 79-year-old man who lives with dementia has hit out at the “ludicrous” lack of care he has been receiving from Norfolk County Council.

Peter Horne, who has vascular dementia with lewy bodies as well as vascular Parkinsonism, was assessed by a social worker as needing 24-hour care.

Jane Brown, 71, a friend of Mr Horne, who shares a house with him, is paid by the council for 22 hours per week to care for him.

Mr Horne has recently moved back to their house in Runhall, near Dereham, after a short respite period in a residential home but Ms Brown said that under his current package, he is not getting the service he needs.

Norfolk County Council met Ms Brown and Mr Horne this week.

Ms Brown said the talks were positive but her concerns remain and she is waiting to see if the situation changes.

She said: “The only part of the care plan that is functioning is me. I’m being paid 22 hours a week for looking after Peter.

“Peter has needed care for over a year. It wasn’t as difficult at first as it is now because he was mobile. That’s rapidly changed over the year.

“This is ludicrous. I’m doing 24-hour care again. He has been assessed as needing 24-hour care and supervision.”

A care package is in place for Mr Horne from the county council, however Ms Brown said the other services in the package are not currently being fulfilled.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Our role is to assess people’s social care needs and put in place services which meet those needs. We must balance people’s care needs, their wishes and our duty to council taxpayers. We do aim to support people at home wherever possible.

“We have met with Peter Horne and his personal assistant to talk through his concerns, and we will continue to work with them to find a resolution.

“While we acknowledge not everyone will get what they want, we have a duty to ensure everyone gets what they need.”

However, Ms Brown added: “It’s exhausting. We need more help.

“I will be 72 this year, four years ago I had a heart attack which I have recovered from but I have a heart condition. Apart from the stress and strain there is the physical moving Pete about, I’m not strong enough.

“I can’t carry on like this. We will be left with no option and he will have to go in a care home.”