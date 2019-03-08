Carers to be recognised at event during national awareness week

Thousands of unpaid carers around Norfolk are set to be praised at an event during an awareness week celebrating their work.

Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Andrew Proctor, Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Today marks the start of Carers Week, which this year runs until Sunday, June 16.

And on Friday, June 14, Norfolk County Council is set to hold an event, at the Forum in Norwich, from 10am to 4pm to highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise their contribution. There are thought to be 100,000 carers in Norfolk.

Norfolk businesses are due to attend to listen to speakers talk about the Carers Charter for Norfolk, which was launched last year and encourages firms to sign up to becoming carer friendly.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the county council, said: "With one in nine of the workforce across the UK combining caring for a loved one with paid work it's really important that businesses have flexible working policies in place that mean carers do not have to leave their paid jobs.

"This is good for the employee and also makes good business sense as the employer will be able to retain loyal staff and fulfil their corporate and social responsibility."

It is also set to include a conversations with carers segment, which will see businesses paired with carers, to listen to their experiences.

EDP and Evening News editor David Powles will be taking part in the segment, and will be sharing his experience in our newspapers after.

There will also be information stalls and advice, and a timetable of activities for carers, including laughter yoga and a wellbeing workshop.

Carers Matter Norfolk offers a range of services, including a seven day a week advice line offering information, advice, guidance and listening support, one-to-one support in the community, as well as advocacy and support planning which help carers to be better connected to their community and reduce social isolation.

The county council will also use Carers Week to launch its new Think Carers campaign, which will encourage people to identify themselves as a carer, in part by using the social media hashtag #ThinkCarers.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, the council's members champion for carers, said: "It's important to remember that many people do not identify themselves as a carer. This means they are hidden, and not accessing the support services that are available to them. I hope that by continuing to promote our Carers Charter through our new campaign, working with businesses and holding events like this we will reach many more carers across the county."

- What will be happening on the day?

10.15am to 11.30am - Connie's Colander, Human Story theatre

11.45am to 12.15pm - Think Carers - a variety of guest speakers to talk about Carers in Norfolk

12.20pm to 12.50pm - Laughter Yoga

1pm to 1.20pm - Stretching and breathing workshop

1.30pm to 2.30pm - Everyday wellbeing in later life

2.40pm to 3.10pm - Laughter Yoga

3.20pm to 3.40pm - Stretching and breathing workshop

