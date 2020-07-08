Health watchdog chooses Norfolk for coronavirus report

Melanie Craig. Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership executive lead, Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG Archant

The work of Norfolk and Waveney health and social care service during coronavirus will be used to help care providers across the country prepare for future pressures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has chosen Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) as one of 11 organisations to participate in its review, which will be released in the autumn.

The work is being carried out to help health and social care providers learn from others response to coronavirus and help to highlight areas of improvement and how to be prepared for future pressures.

In Norfolk and Waveney, actions including the rapid introduction of online consultation, supporting care homes and supplying more than 623,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health and care settings in the region were praised.

Health bosses have called the reviews “absolutely essential” to learn what has worked well to be better equipped in the event of a second wave.

You may also want to watch:

Melanie Craig, Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership executive lead, said: “As a system we are pleased to have been approached to share our learnings and good practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic there has been increased partnership working across all NHS organisations, social care and both the county and district councils.

“Our hospitals, community trusts and mental health trusts have made incredible efforts to treat as many people as possible despite the restrictions necessary.

“They are now working to increase their services as soon as possible even though the pandemic is still ongoing.”

Rosie Benneyworth, chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care, said: “The speed and scale of the response required by the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the benefits to services and the people who use them of creativity and innovation through collaborative approaches. Responses to the pandemic have offered opportunities for partnership working, ensuring shared efforts to avoid fragmentation and drive best experiences and outcomes for those accessing care within the system.

“These reviews will help identify where provider collaboration has worked well to the benefit of people who use services. Sharing that learning will help drive further improvements across systems.”