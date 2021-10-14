Norfolk Covid-19 case rates increase slightly, with 55 in hospital

Published: 10:05 AM October 14, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have increased slightly, but have fallen in three of the county's districts.

And there are 55 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 being treated in the county's hospitals - five in critical care.

In the seven days up to Friday, October 8, Covid-19 rates in Norfolk, as a whole, went up 4pc, from 337 cases per 100,000 the previous week to 350.4 cases, according to new figures.

That kept Norfolk below the national average of 366.8 cases per 100,000 and the East of England average of 385.8.

The biggest increase was in South Norfolk, where rates climbed by 27pc to make it the district with the county's highest rates. Rates went up from 333.4 cases per 100,000 to 423.6.

Great Yarmouth rates fell by almost 15pc, down from 493 cases per 100,000 to 420.4, while Norwich dropped from 310.9 per 100,000 to 303.1 - a 2.5pc decrease.

Breckland rates were down from 417 cases per 100,000 to 350.4 - a 16pc fall.

Rates were up by nearly 18pc in Broadland, from just over 291 cases per 100,000 to 342.6.

They were also up by a little over 12pc in King's Lynn and West Norfolk, where case rates increased from just under 350 per 100,000 to 392.1.

North Norfolk saw a rise of a little under 23pc, from 161.6 per 100,000 to 198.7.

The number of outbreaks - defined as two or more linked cases - dropped from 51 to 48.

Of those, 33 were in schools, compared to 32 the previous week.

Norfolk had another nine deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 up to Saturday, October 9.

That has taken the total figure since the pandemic began to 1,707.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the week up to Thursday, October 7 fell 4.3pc from 43,194 to 41,334.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health this week urged people to keep getting tested, despite a spate of positive rapid Covid tests being followed by negative PCR tests.



