Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths

A further 12 people in Norfolk have died after contracting coronavirus, the largest daily rise in fatalities so far.

Of those announced on Monday, four patients died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, five at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N) and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

The N&N confirmed a man and woman in their 90s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s had died. All five patients also had underlying health conditions.

In total, 63 people in Norfolk have died in hospital after testing positive for the virus, with 28 cases at the NNUH, 18 at the QEH and 17 at the JPH.

A spokesman for the James Paget hsopita said “Four patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. The patients who died were a woman in her 90s; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s. All four patients had underlying health conditions.”

NHS England said a further 403 people in England have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 4,897.

In a statement, NHS England said: “Patients were aged between 35 and 106 years old. Fifteen of the 403 patients (aged between 52 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.”

Of the death announced, just over half of coronavirus-related deaths announced by hospitals in England have been people aged 80 and over.

The figures from NHS England show as of 5pm on April 5, 2,554 of the 4,897 deaths were aged 80 or above, while 1,947, or 40pc, were 60-79 years old.

Of the remaining 395 deaths, seven pc were aged 40-59, one pc aged 20-39 and five (0.1%) aged 0-19.

As of 9am of April 5, the number of confirmed cased of COVID-19 in the UK has reached 47,806, a 24-hour increase of 5,903, the highest day on day rise since the outbreak began.

The number of confirmed cases in Norfolk stood at 279 as of Sunday.

Figures from the Department of Health and Public Health England will be released in due course.

