Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:23 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 24 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

A further 12 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed across Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Friday, five were at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, four at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A spokesman for the NNUH confirmed a woman in her 30s was among the four latest deaths.

In a statement the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly four patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They were a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s and two men in their 80s, who all had underlying conditions. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital announced the deaths which had occurred on April 7, April 20 and April 21.

Caroline Shaw, CEO of the hospital, said the patients were three women aged between 78 and 93.

At the JPUH, three women and two men have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

A hospital spokesman said all of the patients except a man in his 70s had underlying health conditions.

It brings the total number of people to have died in Norfolk to 219, of which 78 have been at the NNUH, 73 at the QEH and 68 at the JPUH.

Nationally, a further 587 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 17,373.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

Of the newly announced deaths, patients were aged between 40 and 102 years old, of which 34, aged between 50 and 102 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Across the UK, as of 5pm on Thursday, 19,506 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has announced, up by 768 from 18,738 the day before.

As of 9am on Friday, 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive.

Overall, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests carried out on Thursday.

