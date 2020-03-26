Video

WATCH: Chief constable’s message to Norfolk over coronavirus measures

Norfolk chief constable Simon Bailey. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

“We all have a responsibility to pull together in the same direction.”

That was the message from Norfolk’s chief constable in a video informing the county about the police’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Simon Bailey recorded his first ever external vlog on Wednesday, in which he spoke about Norfolk Constabulary’s ever-changing role in helping to protect the community and the work that his officers are doing.

He also offered advice to the public, asking them to adhere to the government’s advice about self-isolation and not to contact the police unless it is necessary, in order to focus as much attention as possible on helping to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed cases in Norfolk stands at 42, while one person is known to have died while being treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Mr Bailey acknowledged that the county has seen far lower numbers than in other areas of the country, but warned that there will be more in the near future and asked the public to be responsible in helping to stop the spread.

He said: “Thankfully Norfolk hasn’t been hit hard yet by Covid-19 – but it is coming, and we have got to ensure that we are all doing our level best to mitigate the spread of this awful virus.

“So please be sensible – please heed the advice.

“Please do your level best not to contact us unless it is necessary, and please use other websites to get key information around what is essential and non-essential work.

“If you do feel the need to contact us, please use our digital channels rather than calling 101.”

Mr Bailey also took steps to reassure the public that “ the constabulary will continue to police the county in the best possible way.

“Our resources are going to be stretched, but we will be there for you in times of your greatest need.

“We know that some crimes are going to increase. We will do our level best to ensure that we provide the confidence and reassurance that you require, notwithstanding the fact that our resources are going to be stretched.

“We are going to have to fundamentally change the way that we police.”