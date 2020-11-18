Search

Coronavirus cases hit record high for ninth consecutive day in South Norfolk, figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 18:57 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 18 November 2020

Wymondham town centre after it was revealed that the town now has the 45th highest Covid rate in England. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

South Norfolk has hit a new record high number of coronavirus cases for the ninth day in a row, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures show there were 225 cases per 100,000 people in South Norfolk for the seven days up to November 14.

The infection rate has reached a new all-time high in the area, which recorded 92.3 cases per 100,000 people the week previous.

It means South Norfolk is the worst hit place in the county for cases of Covid-19, with concern growing after a surge in numbers in Wymondham.

As a result, public health bosses and South Norfolk Council are working on “immediate action” to try and control the increase in positive tests in the area.

However, the rate in South Norfolk is still below the national average, which stands at 272.2.

There was also a new record high case rate for Norwich, which is now up to 145.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Great Yarmouth was the only area in Norfolk to record a decrease in the number of positive cases for the seven days up to November 14.

The infection rate for the coastal town was 182.2 per 100,000 people, down from 189.3 for the seven days up to November 7.

Elsewhere, Breckland reported a rise in the infection rate to 130.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to November 14 as well as Broadland, which saw an increase to 145.3.

North Norfolk recorded a rise to 64.9, up from 44.8 the week before.

In Suffolk, the number of coronavirus cases dropped in Mid Suffolk to 60.4 from 66.4, while the rate increased in East Suffolk from 69.3 to 85.

