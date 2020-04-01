Search

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 180

PUBLISHED: 18:33 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 01 April 2020

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen to 180.

Pubic Health England has announced the latest totals for local authorities showing the number of cases has increased by 32 in the space of 24 hours.

Twenty-five people have now died in Norfolk as a result of coronavirus, as a further seven deaths were confirmed at the county’s hospitals.

Of those that have died, 10 people were at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 10 were at the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and five at the James Paget in Gorleston.

It comes as the government announced the number of deaths in the UK rose by 563 in 24 hours - the highest day-on-day increase to date.

Latest figures released by the Department for Health show there have been 152,979 coronavirus tests carried out in the UK as of 9am on April 1, 9,773 more than yesterday.

