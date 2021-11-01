Interactive map: Fall in coronavirus cases in Norfolk

Coronavirus case rates have fallen in every district in Norfolk - although they remain above the England average.

For the seven days up to Tuesday, October 26, the Covid-19 rate in Norfolk was 452 cases per 100,000 people - a fall of 12.6pc on the 517.4 per 100,000 over the previous seven days.

The case rate in over 60s also dropped. It fell by 5.8pc, from 193.2 per 100,000 to 182 per 100,000.

While the Norfolk rates were down, they remained above the England average of 435.8 cases per 100,000.

But they were lower than the East of England average of 473.7 cases per 100,000.

Unlike neighbouring counties of Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, Norfolk has not been named as an Enhanced Response Area.

The rising rates in those counties means that, for five weeks, they will get extra help, with volunteer recruitment, surge testing and communications, with enhanced measures in schools also set to be introduced after the half-term break.

The move also allows for the fast-tracking of decisions to central government.

Norfolk was in that situation before, following the coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry at the end of August last year.

Banham Poultry was at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak at the end of August last year. - Credit: Denise Bradley

What are the rates where I live?

Cases in every district in Norfolk are falling, according to the latest figures.

Broadland has the highest case rates at 511.6 cases per 100,000, down 7.9pc on 555.6 per 100,000 the previous week.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk was down 2.7pc to 505.1 cases per 100,000 from 519 per 100,000 the year before.

Norwich was down from 538.1 cases per 100,000 to 485.3 - a 9.8pc drop.

South Norfolk dropped by 28.2pc, from 652.8 per 100,000 to 469 cases per 100,000 people.

Great Yarmouth's rate dropped from 450.6 cases per 100,000 to 418.4 per 100,000, which was a decrease of just over 7pc.

Breckland was down nearly 19pc, from 482.1 per 100,000 to 391.5, while North Norfolk fell 5.5pc, down to 345.2 cases per 100,000 from the 365.1 the previous week.

The average number of daily new cases in the past seven days was 561.7, compared to 692.6 for the previous seven days. That was a decrease of just under 19pc.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days leading up to Saturday, October 10 was 46,457, compared to 46,063 for the previous seven days - an increase of a little under 1pc.

How many people with Covid-19 are in Norfolk's hospitals?

And, as of October 28, there were 88 people in hospital who had tested positive for Covid-19, 10 of them in critical care.

Following rising infection rates in the community and an increase in coronavirus-related admissions, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital last week made the "difficult decision" to suspend visiting on inpatients wards to help limit the spread of the virus.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has limited visiting due to concerns over coronavirus. - Credit: Archant

What are the rates among schoolchildren?

Unsurprisingly, given last week was half-term, the case rates among children have fallen.

They were down from the record 2,762.8 per 100,000 10 to 14-year-olds on October 20 to 1,891 per 100,000 as of Tuesday, October 26.

Among five to nine-year-olds, the rate dropped from the record 914 per 100,000 on October 21 to 643 per 100,000 as of Tuesday, October 26.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk County Council's director for public health, had urged high school students to get tested for Covid-19 before they returned to classrooms on Monday.

She said: “Vaccination, regular testing and good hygiene are crucial if we are to minimise the spread of the virus.

"Rates of Covid-19 are lower in Norfolk schools than in our neighbouring authorities and we want to keep it that way.

"We are thankful to all of those who are doing their part by taking part in regular testing – this is helping to protect the most vulnerable as we head into cold and flu season.”

What is going on with booster jabs?

Eligible people are urged to get booster jabs. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Almost 773,000 booster jabs have been given in the East of England, but data released last week revealed only about 40pc - 65,000 people - of Norfolk and Waveney's eligible population have come forward for the top-up vaccination.

Boosters are now being given at walk-in vaccination sites with no appointment needed as the NHS aims to ramp up jabs uptake ahead of a "challenging" winter.

Eligible people, who had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago, can turn up at one of hundreds of jabs sites across England to get their top-up.

People entitled to a booster jab are:

Those aged 50 and over

People who live and work in care homes

Frontline health and social care workers

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

Those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus

People aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections.

People are advised to use the NHS online walk-in finder to check where their nearest centre is.

The walk-in finder website will show who can get jabs at different sites, whether it is offering boosters, vaccines for 12 to 15 year-olds, or anyone aged 16 and over.

The website is at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site/