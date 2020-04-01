Search

Norfolk’s coronavirus community response fund receives £100,000

PUBLISHED: 14:56 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 01 April 2020

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic; Norfolk County Council.

A fund to support communities through the coronavirus pandemic has received a £100,000 boost.

Set up by the Norfolk Community Foundation, The Covid-19 Community Response Fund is designed to enable the county’s community groups and charities to rise to the challenge posed by Covid-19.

Its purpose is to amass a pot of money which can then be distributed in the form of £1,000 grants across the county.

Now, Norfolk County Council (NCC) has donated £100,000 to the fun to help it complete its aim.

Andrew Proctor, leader of NCC, said: “These are extraordinary times, so it’s vital that we all play our part in supporting everyone who needs help during this current situation.

“I’d encourage anyone to consider donating whatever they can afford to this fund, which will make a big difference in this time of great need.”

Anyone can donate to the Covid-19 Response Fund, to make a donation visit the Norfolk Community Foundation website.

